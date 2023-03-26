WVSP investigating apparent murder-suicide

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Braxton County that left two people dead.

Officers responded Friday to a reported shooting at Edgewood Acres in Sutton.

When they arrived, officers found Lorelei King, 41, and Leo Raymond KIng, 63, both shot and in critical condition on the porch of a home, state police said.

Officers began administering first aid to both before they were taken to the hospital, where they later died, police said.

While the investigation is active, WVSP says its preliminary investigation indicates the shooting stemmed from a domestic violence situation and appears to be a murder-suicide.

