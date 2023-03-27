Boomer, W.Va. couple facing felony charges

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Curtis Nichols, 36, and Haley Nichols, 27, of Boomer, West Virginia are both facing charges for two counts of felony Gross Child Neglect Creating the Risk of Serious Injury or Death.

According to a statement from Sheriff Mike Fridley of Fayette County, deputies were dispatched to a residence in Boomer on March 6 after an individual found two young children alone in a home.

‘The individual, a relative of the children, had heard the children had been left alone in the home the previous night and the entirety of the day. Deputies found the home to be in beyond deplorable conditions. When speaking to the oldest of the children, they stated the parents had left them to go out of state to purchase narcotics,” said Fridley.

The children were placed in a suitable home by CPS.

The parents were located and arrested on March 24 by the Beckley Police Department.

Both are currently awaiting court proceedings at Southern Regional Jail.

