Bridgeport police asking for help to identify driver of SUV

(Facebook: Bridgeport Police Department)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for help identifying the driver of an SUV.

Authorities say the owner of the vehicle or the person pictured are needed in reference to a larceny complaint.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ofc Gregor by email or at 304-848-6141.

Below are additional photos from the Bridgeport Police Department.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$1M-winning lottery ticket sold in tiny West Virginia town
Police lights
WVSP investigating apparent murder-suicide
Roof blown off Bridgeport business
Widespread power outages, trees down across NCWV
Bartow County firefighter Matthew Smith has died from complications during a training exercise.
County firefighter dies after training exercise
I-79 Fairmont bridge implosion
WATCH: Portion of Fairmont bridge implodes as part of I-79 widening project

Latest News

wdtv
Lulu’s Salon and Bridal Shop gives free haircuts
West Virginia State Superintendent of Schools, David Roach, speaking to education students at...
West Virginia state superintendent visits Glenville State
Derik Bowers
Man federally charged with cyberstalking ex-girlfriend
Scenes from a warm winter day on the Downtown Campus on March 1, 2023.
WVU introduces new scholarship program for first-time students