Bridgeport police asking for help to identify driver of SUV
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for help identifying the driver of an SUV.
Authorities say the owner of the vehicle or the person pictured are needed in reference to a larceny complaint.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Ofc Gregor by email or at 304-848-6141.
Below are additional photos from the Bridgeport Police Department.
Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.