Bridgeport police asking for help to identify driver of SUV

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for help identifying the driver of an SUV.

Authorities say the owner of the vehicle or the person pictured are needed in reference to a larceny complaint.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ofc Gregor by email or at 304-848-6141.

Below are additional photos from the Bridgeport Police Department.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.