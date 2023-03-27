Crews respond to structure fire in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Crews are on the scene of a structure fire in Clarksburg.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the fire on Laurel Park Rd. in Clarksburg around noon on Monday, according to the Harrison County 911 Center.

Officials were unable to confirm if anyone at the home at the time of the fire or if anyone was taken to the hospital.

Responding agencies include Harrison County EMS and Lost Creek, Mount Clare, Nutter Fort, Spelter, and West Milford Fire Departments.

