Fairmont woman charged with cursing at officers, threatening to burn home down

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County woman has been charged after officers said she cursed at them and threatened to burn a home down.

Officers went to a home on Emerson St. in Fairmont on Sunday and heard arguing inside the home, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers said they made contact with 25-year-old Montana Straight, of Fairmont, who then yelled at a man to come outside because the cops were there.

Straight allegedly screamed at officers, saying they were not allowed inside the home, slammed the door shut and held it shut to stop officers from entering.

The report says the man went outside to speak with police, and Straight walked to the other side of the road before cursing at the man.

The man told officers she threw several punches at him, but he kept her at an arm’s distance to not get punched, officers said.

Officers said Straight continuously cursed at them while telling her side of the story until she stopped answering questions completely and began cursing at officers about the man.

After Straight was arrested, court documents say she “became irate” when she overheard the man was not arrested and threatened to burn the home down.

Straight has been charged with terroristic threats. She is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

