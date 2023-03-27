First at 4 Forum: Mallory Moholt

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mallory Moholt with Mal’s Produce in Morgantown joined First at 4 on Monday.

She talked about the Farmer’s Market at Mal’s Produce, where it’s located at, the importance of having a farmer’s market, and adding wild fish from Alaska to the market.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

