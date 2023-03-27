First at 4 Forum: TJ Hensley

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - TJ Hensley, the creator of the Appalachian Firesides with TJ podcast, joined First at 4 on Monday.

He talked about what his podcast “Appalachian Firesides with TJ” is about, discussing equity with officials, the overall reaction to the podcast, and where to find it at.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.