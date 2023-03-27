Funding battle continues in Randolph County

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - The mayor of Elkins is accusing the Randolph County Commission of withholding funds from the city.

However, Randolph County Commission President David Kesling said that isn’t the case.

Two city organizations, Elkins Main Street and the Parks and Recreation Department, are missing out on a total of nearly $50,000 in funding from the county.

Mayor Jerry Marco said it’s retaliation for the city requesting a “tax increment financed district” from the state, which the county commission is against.

Kesling said it wasn’t retaliation. He said those two city organizations didn’t meet the funding request deadline.

“We did not get a funding request from Elkins Main Street during the budget process, so it’s okay for them to say ‘If you don’t get your funding request within the time frame, you’re not being considered,’ but when we use the same standard, they’re saying its not okay?” Kesling said.

The city put in the $25 million TIF bond request at the beginning of January, but a decision by the state to approve it is being delayed.

