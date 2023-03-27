Glenville State’s Kim Stephens takes Marshall coaching job

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Marshall University Director of Athletics Christian Spears announced that Kim Stephens has signed an agreement to lead Marshall’s women’s basketball program.

“We have something really special at Marshall and sometimes, you find people who recognize that instantly. Kim Stephens is one who recognized it instantly,” Spears said. “And, as an athletic director, sometimes you recognize that a coach has something really special – a persona, a system, a set of core values, a personality filled with innate qualities that you absolutely know will lead to success. That’s what we have in Coach Stephens.

“She will meet this opportunity at Marshall and she will build this program into a point of pride for our community, our region and for our state. We are honored to introduce Kim as the 8th head coach in Marshall women’s basketball history.”

Stephens said she’s excited for her new challenge in coaching, which is to lead the Thundering Herd in its quest for championships in the Sun Belt Conference.

“Marshall has been my dream job for a long time and I am looking forward to continuing my career in my home state,” Stephens said. “Christian Spears and (Marshall President) Brad Smith are leading Marshall in the right direction and I am honored to be a part of it. I can’t wait to get to work.”

Stephens’ agreement is a seven-year deal, which has been approved by Marshall University’s Board of Governors.

“Kim Stephens embodies everything we say when speaking about West Virginians doing great things on a national scale and beyond,” Marshall President Brad D. Smith said. “She turned Glenville State into a national power at the Division II level with an exciting, entertaining style and we could not be more thrilled to have her lead Marshall’s women’s basketball program into our future in the Sun Belt Conference. Her energy, passion and excellence are all attributes we know our Marshall fans will immediately embrace.”

Stephens comes to Marshall from Division II Glenville State where she turned the Pioneers into a national power in her seven seasons, compiling a combined record of 191-24.

The Parkersburg, W.Va., native brings a championship pedigree to Marshall’s women’s basketball program after turning the Pioneers into a Division II powerhouse. In her final two seasons at Glenville State, the team combined for a 68-4 record.

“I’ve been very blessed to coach in front of the wonderful fans here in West Virginia and I hope to continue to make them proud,” Stephens said.

In 2022-23, Glenville State won the Mountain East Conference Tournament and advanced to the NCAA Division II Final Four, going 33-3 on the season before falling in the national semifinals to top-ranked Ashland.

It was the second straight 30-win season for Stephens after a run in 2021-22 that led Glenville State to its first-ever Division II National Championship as the team finished 35-1 and with a perfect 22-0 record in the Mountain East Conference.

Following that championship run in the 2021-22 season, Stephens was awarded the Pat Summitt Trophy after being named as the WBCA NCAA Division II National Coach of the Year. She also earned the 2022 Furfari Award, which is given to West Virginia’s College Coach of the Year by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.

The key to Stephens’ success at Glenville State has been a high-octane approach on both ends of the floor, which incorporates a fast-paced offense and aggressive defense that led Division II.

In 2022-23, the Pioneers led NCAA Division II in scoring at 91.2 points per game while also leading the nation in turnovers forced per game at 27.3.

Prior to taking over as head coach at Glenville State, Stephens served as an assistant coach at Sacramento State from 2013-16.

Before getting into the coaching realm, Stephens played collegiately at Glenville State and led the Pioneers to the 2010-11 WVIAC Championship and an NCAA Tournament berth.

