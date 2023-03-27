Lulu’s Salon and Bridal Shop gives free haircuts

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Lulu’s Salon and Bridal Shop in Fairmont gave out free haircuts to those in need on Monday.

Olivia Phillips, the owner, said it feels good to have something to help her stand for what she believes in.

“It feels good to have something that I can use to express who I am and what I stand for and what I am about,” Phillips said. “We’ve had people right at 10 at the door. It’s been super busy so far.”

Within the first 30 minutes of being open, the salon had a line formed outside of their doors.

It’s their first time doing it, but it won’t be the last.

The idea came from Phillips and her stylist Angela who wanted to do something nice for their community.

“Angela and I were talking, and we just decided we wanted to help people out more and do better for our community. This was our way of giving back and making downtown better,” Phillips said.

Many of the clients coming in were people who lost their jobs or had fallen on hard times, and Phillips says her favorite part is putting a smile on their faces.

“Honestly, she was telling me how her power shut off and how she doesn’t love herself and she feels bad about herself. It feels really good to make someone feel good about themselves and make their life a little better in some way,” Phillips said.

They will be doing this on the last Monday of every month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

