Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Madison Ray “Matt” Gregory, 87 of Webster Springs went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at his home.

He was born September 16, 1935 in Bergoo to the late James I. and Effie S. Hamrick Gregory. He graduated from Webster Springs High School and then enlisted in the United States Air Force. He married the love of his life, Peggy, on August 11, 1959. Upon leaving the Service, he worked as an airline mechanic which took him and Peggy to many parts of the Country, including Texas, Arlington, VA, and Aliquippa, PA. He worked for Allegheny Airlines and later US Airway in Pennsylvania where he and Peggy raised their sons. Upon retirement, they moved back to West Virginia.

Matt was active in his community having been a Little League Coach, had his private pilot license, served as President of the Jumbo Community Center, was a member of the Upper Holly Union Mission Church, and loved attending revivals and Church functions. He especially loved attending the Gregory Family Reunion each year and was usually the first to arrive. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his boys.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife Martha E. “Peggy” Cogar Gregory; twelve siblings: Ruby, Arden, Charles, Ruth, Hubert, James W. “Wibb”, Isaac “Bud”, Lexie “Merle”, Victor, Clinton, Betty and Raymond; and his special friend David Heaton.

Left to cherish his memory are his sons, Mitchell (Lynn) Gregory, James (Linda) Gregory, Stewart (Kirsten) Gregory, and Allen (Patricia) Sutphin; grandsons Jason, Kyle, Justin and Joseph “Joey” Gregory; granddaughter Ashley “A.J.” Redinger; great-grandchildren Mya and Liam Redinger; many nieces, nephews, friends, and his church family whom he cherished.

Services to celebrate Matt’s life will be held on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM at Upper Holly Union Mission Church with Pastors Kenny Pritt and Curt Davis officiating. Interment will follow in McCoy Cemetery, Webster Springs.

Friends may join the family for visitation two hours prior to service time at the Church.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.com.

Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Gregory family.

