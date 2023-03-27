Man charged with fleeing from police after traffic stop

Daiquan Barbee
Daiquan Barbee(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A traffic stop for a “busted out” window led to a foot pursuit early Wednesday morning in Morgantown.

Officers pulled over a car driven by 30-year-old Daiquan Barbee on College Ave. around 3 a.m. on Wednesday, March 22 for a “busted out” car window and for driving across the yellow line, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers said they smelled the odor of marijuana and waited for more officers to arrive on the scene before letting Barbee get out of the car.

Officers searched the car, and the report says they found a backpack containing nearly 52 grams of marijuana.

As the search continued, Barbee allegedly fled on foot, and officers soon lost sight of him. About 30 minutes later, officers said they found Barbee “lying on the hillside between Falling Run Rd. and College Ave.”

Barbee fled from officers again, but court documents say he was soon taken into custody on Stewart St. Officers said they found two packages containing about 3.5 grams of marijuana, $118 in cash and a small digital scale inside his pockets.

Barbee has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $25,000 bond.

