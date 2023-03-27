Man federally charged with cyberstalking ex-girlfriend

MARTINSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Maryland man has been charged with cyberstalking his West Virginia ex-girlfriend.

44-year-old Derik Bowers, of Hagerstown, Maryland, used social media to harass and intimidate his ex-girlfriend, according to United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld.

According to court documents, Bowers called her 815 times during a 48 hour period and sent her thousands of harassing text messages over several months.

Authorities said he also made several social media posts to embarrass her and interfere with her livelihood.

“Cyberstalking is a pervasive problem that we treat very seriously in West Virginia,” said United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld. “I encourage those who are being intimidated online and who suffer substantial emotional distress as a result to file a police report so that wrongdoers may be investigated and held to account.”

Bowers was indicted on one count of stalking by a federal grand jury in Martinsburg.

If convicted, Bowers faces up to five years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kimberley Crockett is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government.

An indictment is merely an allegation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

