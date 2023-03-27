Man federally charged with cyberstalking ex-girlfriend

Derik Bowers
Derik Bowers(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Maryland man has been charged with cyberstalking his West Virginia ex-girlfriend.

44-year-old Derik Bowers, of Hagerstown, Maryland, used social media to harass and intimidate his ex-girlfriend, according to United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld.

According to court documents, Bowers called her 815 times during a 48 hour period and sent her thousands of harassing text messages over several months.

Authorities said he also made several social media posts to embarrass her and interfere with her livelihood.

“Cyberstalking is a pervasive problem that we treat very seriously in West Virginia,” said United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld. “I encourage those who are being intimidated online and who suffer substantial emotional distress as a result to file a police report so that wrongdoers may be investigated and held to account.”

Bowers was indicted on one count of stalking by a federal grand jury in Martinsburg.

If convicted, Bowers faces up to five years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kimberley Crockett is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government.

An indictment is merely an allegation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$1M-winning lottery ticket sold in tiny West Virginia town
Police lights
WVSP investigating apparent murder-suicide
Roof blown off Bridgeport business
Widespread power outages, trees down across NCWV
Bartow County firefighter Matthew Smith has died from complications during a training exercise.
County firefighter dies after training exercise
I-79 Fairmont bridge implosion
WATCH: Portion of Fairmont bridge implodes as part of I-79 widening project

Latest News

Bridgeport police asking for help to identify driver of SUV
wdtv
Lulu’s Salon and Bridal Shop gives free haircuts
West Virginia State Superintendent of Schools, David Roach, speaking to education students at...
West Virginia state superintendent visits Glenville State
Scenes from a warm winter day on the Downtown Campus on March 1, 2023.
WVU introduces new scholarship program for first-time students