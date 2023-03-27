Mild week leads to more strong winds this weekend

Winds could be similar to this past Saturday.
By Kayla Smith
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We have a mild week on tap here in NCWV, with mostly calm conditions through Thursday. Friday and Saturday will see our next rain system, and as it exits on Saturday, winds will be picking up significantly, potentially leading to conditions similar to this past Saturday. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$1M-winning lottery ticket sold in tiny West Virginia town
Police lights
WVSP investigating apparent murder-suicide
Roof blown off Bridgeport business
Widespread power outages, trees down across NCWV
Bartow County firefighter Matthew Smith has died from complications during a training exercise.
County firefighter dies after training exercise
I-79 Fairmont bridge implosion
WATCH: Portion of Fairmont bridge implodes as part of I-79 widening project

Latest News

Expected highs for today, March 27, 2023.
Showers today, mild conditions through the week!
Wind Advisory
FIRST ALERT: Heavy Wind Gusts Last Throughout the Night
wind advisory
Gusty winds blow in behind Saturday morning rain
Futurecast showing conditions at 5 PM, March 24, 2023.
Widespread rain to end the workweek!