Mild week leads to more strong winds this weekend
Winds could be similar to this past Saturday.
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We have a mild week on tap here in NCWV, with mostly calm conditions through Thursday. Friday and Saturday will see our next rain system, and as it exits on Saturday, winds will be picking up significantly, potentially leading to conditions similar to this past Saturday. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.
Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.