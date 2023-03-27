Person dies in dirt bike crash

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A person driving a dirt bike died early Monday morning after hitting a tree near McConnell, the Logan County Sheriff’s Department said.

Deputies say the incident happened around 5:10 a.m. Monday on Hanging Rock Highway.

Investigators say the victim, who is male, had no identification with him. His body was taken to the state Medical Examiner’s Office.

According to a release from the sheriff’s department, there was a rock slide and tree blocking the roadway, which the driver apparently didn’t see.

Deputies say the driver was thrown from the bike.

