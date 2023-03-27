Planters NUTmobile visiting NCWV

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - As the Planters NUTmobile crosses the country, it is stopping in north-central West Virginia for three days.

The NUTmobile will be in the Morgantown area until Wednesday, according to the Planters NUTmobile website.

Once the NUTmobile leaves West Virginia, it will travel to the Champaign, Illinois area.

However, the NUTmobile’s schedule is continuously changing and more stops could be added.

Anyone who sees the NUTmobile can upload a photo below:

The NUTmobile has been Mr. Peanut’s ride since 1935. It evolved from a “peanut car” to a hot rod to a fleet of vehicles.

Now, there’s only one active NUTmobile that spreads joy and brings communities together with Planters-brand nuts.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$1M-winning lottery ticket sold in tiny West Virginia town
Police lights
WVSP investigating apparent murder-suicide
Roof blown off Bridgeport business
Widespread power outages, trees down across NCWV
Bartow County firefighter Matthew Smith has died from complications during a training exercise.
County firefighter dies after training exercise
I-79 Fairmont bridge implosion
WATCH: Portion of Fairmont bridge implodes as part of I-79 widening project

Latest News

Jurassic Quest returning to Morgantown
Lulu’s Salon and Bridal Shop gives free haircuts
Planters NUTmobile visiting NCWV
Area school district to consider firing bus driver charged with DUI while on duty
Man federally charged with cyberstalking ex-girlfriend