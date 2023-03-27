Planters NUTmobile visiting NCWV

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - As the Planters NUTmobile crosses the country, it is stopping in north-central West Virginia for three days.

The NUTmobile will be in the Morgantown area until Wednesday, according to the Planters NUTmobile website.

Once the NUTmobile leaves West Virginia, it will travel to the Champaign, Illinois area.

However, the NUTmobile’s schedule is continuously changing and more stops could be added.

Anyone who sees the NUTmobile can upload a photo below:

The NUTmobile has been Mr. Peanut’s ride since 1935. It evolved from a “peanut car” to a hot rod to a fleet of vehicles.

Now, there’s only one active NUTmobile that spreads joy and brings communities together with Planters-brand nuts.

