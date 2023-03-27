Showers today, mild conditions through the week!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will bring seasonably mild, with scattered showers today. Mild temperatures will stick around this week, but as for when our next chance of rain is expected, find out in the video above!

After a sunny, warm end to the weekend yesterday, a low-pressure system will bring scattered showers into our region, during the morning and afternoon hours, so some areas will see rain. Not much rain is expected (less than 0.1″ in most areas), and any leftover showers are gone by 5 PM. Besides that, expect mostly cloudy skies, with westerly winds of 5-15 mph and highs in the low-60s. Then after a chilly, clear night, tomorrow afternoon will be mostly cloudy, with a slight chance of rain. Thereafter, Wednesday and Thursday will be partly sunny, with highs in the 50s and 60s. Then on Friday and Saturday, a low-pressure system will bring more rain showers into our region. While rainfall totals are uncertain this far out, we may see a few heavy showers, as expected for this time of year. Models also suggest that gusty winds, similar to what was seen last Saturday, are possible this Saturday, which may cause some problems. There is some uncertainty though, so we’re watching carefully. Fortunately, by Sunday, a high-pressure system will bring sunny skies and mild temperatures into our region. In short, today will be warm, with scattered showers, and it’s not until Friday that more rain chances return.

Today: Scattered rain showers between 9 AM to 2 PM, then mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the day. West-northwest winds of 10-15 mph. High: 64.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Northwest winds of 10-15 mph. Low: 38.

Tuesday: Overcast skies. High: 53.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. Southwest winds of 10-15 mph. High: 58.

