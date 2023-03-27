West Virginia state superintendent visits Glenville State

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia’s State Superintendent of Schools, David L. Roach, recently visited Glenville State University education students.

Roach joined Glenville State Home Grown Scholars at a reception earlier this month.

The Home Grown initiative at Glenville State is focused on prospective teacher identification in the county schools partnered with scholarship support for candidate attendance at Glenville State University, practical experiences, and mentoring during teacher preparation into the start of full-time teaching.

“As a lifelong educator, I understand the impact teachers have on the lives of children,” said Roach. “Today, that role is more important than ever. To see the future educators of the Home Grown Program at Glenville State University standing poised and prepared to enter the teacher profession is not only humbling but extremely rewarding. I know that these future leaders will not only teach pedagogy, sound instructional practices, and implement strong classroom management skills, but they will also lead with a heart and passion as they care for our children. That is the essence of teaching.”

The goal of the program is for the students to return to their home counties to student teach and, if available, be able to apply for open positions in their home district.

Accepted students receive a scholarship up to $3,000 per academic year.

“As I have often said, there is no other profession, perhaps short of the medical profession, that has such a great impact on people’s lives as education. No matter what field you go into, it all starts with education,” said Glenville State University President, Dr. Mark A. Manchin. “I appreciate Superintendent Roach for taking the time to visit Glenville State and meet with our education students.”

The first Home Grown Scholar graduate, Raven Friend Davis, is currently employed as a full-time teacher at Pleasant Hill Elementary School in Calhoun County and was on hand at the event.

“The Home Grown Scholarship opened up multiple opportunities for me and helped me become successful in my career as a special education teacher,” Friend Davis said.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.