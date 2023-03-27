William Harvey Lightner, 83, of Lost Creek, passed away Sunday morning, March 26, 2023, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Lost Creek on August 27, 1939, a son of the late James A. and Lorene Virginia (Dye) Lightner.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Laura C. (Hall) Lightner, whom he married April 17, 1965.

Also surviving are two sons, Richard (Rick) H. Lightner and his wife Kim of Winfield; and Donald (Don) W. Lightner and his wife Laura of Lost Creek; and a daughter, Connie Sue McNemar and her husband Bill of Lost Creek. Three grandsons, Nicholas Lightner and his wife Kelly of Lost Creek; Clayton Lightner and Logan Lightner of Winfield; two granddaughters, Abigail Chamberlain and her husband Denny of Morgantown; and Kimberly McNemar of Lost Creek; two great-grandchildren, Connor Lightner and Lincoln Chamberlain; and several nieces and nephews complete his family.

Bill was the last surviving member of his immediate family, having been preceded in death by his brother, James W. Lightner; and two sisters, Wilma L. Hunt and S. Joann Carr.

Bill was a graduate of Victory High School. He worked for Anchor Hocking Glass Factory and retired from the Disability Division of Social Security Administration in 2007.

He was a very active member of Nutter Fort Union Mission Church, where he enjoyed playing the piano. He was a farmer for over 30 years raising beef cattle, and liked to garden and cut grass. Condolences to the Lightner Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bill’s name can be made to Nutter Fort Union Mission Church, P.O. Box 8102, Nutter Fort, WV 26301.

Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, on Tuesday from 4 – 8 p.m., where services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, with Pastor Terry Wilson presiding. Interment will follow in Lost Creek Seventh Day Baptist Cemetery. Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport

