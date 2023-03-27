W.Va. AG discusses new opioid foundation

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Last week West Virginia Governor Jim Justice signed Senate Bill 674, establishing the West Virginia First Foundation into law. West Virginia’s Attorney General, Patrick Morrisey says the foundation is geared towards putting money won from opioid settlements into resources to help combat substance abuse.

Morrisey says West Virginia ranks first in settlement money per capita. He adds that as a result of lawsuits won in settlements, the state will have around $650 million going into the foundation.

Money in the foundation will be used for evidence based strategies, programming and services used by those affected by substance use disorders.

“To have a structure that can look at law enforcement issues, look at treatment issues, look at education and prevention matters and really be thoughtful. It’s the first time ever that West Virginia has a plan to tackle the opioid epidemic,” said Morrisey.

Morrisey says the next step for the foundation is getting board members for the foundation established. The foundation will be ran by 11 board members, six of those will be from different regions and five will be appointed by the governor.

Morrisey says the board will likely be appointed “within months”. He adds that the state is still waiting on litigation involving Kroger to be resolved.

