WVU Pres. Gee holds State of the University address, addresses budget concerns

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University President Gordon Gee spoke about several topics during his State of the University address on Monday.

Gee addressed budget concerns that began emerging as a challenge in 2019.

“The state of West Virginia University is strong,” Gee said. “And we will be even stronger in the decades to come, thanks to a concerted focus on what matters most.”

Due to a number of factors, including a national narrative questioning the value of college that emerged in 2019, the COVID-19 pandemic, enrollment difficulties in 2020 and 2021, WVU has joined a number of schools navigating financial hurdles.

Officials project WVU will have an estimated $35 million structural budget deficit for fiscal year 2024.

“Keep in mind, the University operates a budget of $1.3 billion. A $35 million deficit equals about 3% of our total budget,” Gee said. “From a short-term financial perspective, the number is manageable.”

The WVU Board of Governors has directed Gee to lead a strategic repositioning of the entire WVU System which he said must begin with a focus on “First Principles.”

“We must put our students first. Second, we must embrace our land-grant mission and the people we serve. And third, we must differentiate ourselves by investing in the initiatives that uniquely serve our campus community, reflect our values and play to our strengths,” Gee said.

Gee spent several weeks this winter speaking with student focus groups on the Morgantown campus. Safety, mental health resources and the cost of attendance served as recurring themes.

Gee said a financial plan is being developed to serve the future growth and stability of the University. He said work would be driven by data with updates shared frequently with students, faculty and staff.

“Make no mistake, higher education is under attack. We must stand firm, and we must provide example after example of why an educated citizenry is the best path forward for our country and our state,” Gee said. “I believe we have an incredible opportunity to place our University in a position of great strength.”

In the State of the University, Gee also spoke about a new scholarship program, called WVU Pledge.

