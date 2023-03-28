Barbara Ann (Paugh) Patton, loving wife, mother, sister and friend to many, went to be with her Lord and Savior on March 25, 2023 at UHC, surrounded by her family. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Vincent Patton, of Clarksburg, her daughters Sherri (Anthony Thompkins) Shank and Susan (Gene) Wilmerink-Hanby of Lost Creek, her grandson Jay (Gayle) Lawson of Austin, Texas, her brothers Chuck (Mary Kay) Paugh of Bridgeport and Billy Keller of Clarksburg, and sisters-in-law (Shirley Dye, Roberta “Birdie” Summar and Margaret Gunderson) and brothers-in-law (Kendall Wilson, Charles Patton and Robert Reed) and several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her loving fur baby, Louis, who will be completely lost without her. Barbara was preceded in death by her father, James “Jimmy” Paugh, her mother Ruth Frye Keller, and her brother Jerry Paugh. She was a devout Christian and an active member of First United Methodist Church Clarksburg, where she was very involved in the life of the church, especially with Outreach Ministries and United Methodist Women. She was known for her heart of gold and her love for helping people and she used both of these gifts both in ministry and her everyday life. She loved her church family and she was so happy she was able to celebrate her 80th birthday on Sunday, November 6 of last year. She was recognized in church and over a hundred family and friends were able to celebrate with her that day. Barbara was a 1961 graduate of Washington Irving High School and was an active member of the 1961 Reunion Committee for years. She also received her B.A. in psychology at Fairmont State College, all while working full-time employment and raising her family. She began this endeavor with her daughter Susan in 1987 and while it took her a few extra years to earn both an associates and bachelors degree, her family and friends cheered her on as she walked across the stage, beaming with pride and even giving her typical shout out to the crowd. After earning her degrees, Barbara went to work for the Department of Health and Human Resources and retired from there in 2007. Barbara also worked at Sharpe Hospital for years as well before going to work at the DHHR. Barbara also had a love of the stars and was a member of the Central Appalachian Astronomy Club, where she was able to pursue this passion. She greatly enjoyed her annual trip to the Greenbank Observatory and served as the house mother for one of the dorms for several years. Barbara never knew a stranger and was known for her gift to talk to anyone, anywhere. She was loved by so many because of her loving, kind spirit, which exuded from her any time you came in contact with her. She was greatly loved by many and left an indelible mark on this world, always making it a better place wherever she went. She now has the best view of the stars and we are certain she is enjoying the front row seat to her beloved Northern Lights and will shine as greatly in heaven as she did here on this Earth. The family would like to thank their neighbor who is like family, DJ Webb, for all her help, love and support and would also like to thank the Harrison County EMS and the West Milford Volunteer Fire Department for all of their care and assistance, especially the past two weeks. Family and friends may call at the First United Methodist Church Clarksburg, 117 North 2nd Street, on Monday, April 3, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., with the funeral service at 6:00 p.m. with Senior Pastor Michael Atkinson and Reverend Harry Jenkins officiating. Graveside services to be completed privately at a later date; instead, a reception will follow the service downstairs in the Fellowship Hall at FUMC. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to UMCOR (United Methodist Committee on Relief) or United Methodist Women or Memorial Committee at First United Methodist Church Clarksburg (each of these contributions can be made payable to and sent to FUMC with a notation on the Memo line to make a specific gift- FUMC 117 North 2nd Street, Clarksburg, WV 26301) or the Harrison County Humane Society, 2450 Saltwell Road, Shinnston, WV 26431. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

