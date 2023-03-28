Crash the rescue cat wins 2023 Cadbury Bunny contest

Crash, an 8-year-old rescue cat from Boise, Idaho, now stars in the spring 2023 Cadbury...
Crash, an 8-year-old rescue cat from Boise, Idaho, now stars in the spring 2023 Cadbury commercial, which began airing Saturday.(The Hershey Company/PR Newswire)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HERSHEY, Pa. (Gray News) – Say hello to the newest Cadbury Bunny – Crash the cat!

According to a news release, after receiving an “impressive” number of votes from animal lovers across the country, Crash was crowned the winner of the fifth-annual Cadbury Bunny Tryouts.

Crash, an 8-year-old rescue cat from Boise, Idaho, now stars in the spring 2023 Cadbury commercial, which began airing over the weekend. He also took home a $5,000 cash prize, as well as $5,000 donated to the animal shelter of his owner’s choice.

Crash was rescued after a devastating car accident where he was severely injured and left with...
Crash was rescued after a devastating car accident where he was severely injured and left with one eye.(The Hershey Company/PR Newswire)

Crash was rescued after a devastating car accident where he was severely injured and left with one eye. As he began to heal at a local shelter, his quirky, outgoing personality made everyone quickly fall head over heels for him, leading Crash to become their resident shelter cat.

The team said Crash loves to impress people, including performing tricks like high five.

Crash’s owner Maddie Corey said she is jumping with joy that he won the Cadbury Bunny contest, but she isn’t surprised, because he is always the center of attention in any room.

“He’s been through so much over the past few years and we appreciate the love his friends, family and cat enthusiasts across the country have shown,” Corey said. “We can’t wait to see Crash take center stage for this year’s Cadbury Clucking Bunny Commercial and share his story with the world.”

Crash joins past winners in the Cadbury Bunny Tryouts Hall of Fame; Henri the English Bulldog (2019), Lieutenant Dan the Treeing Walker Coonhound (2020), Betty the Frog (2021), and Annie Rose the Therapy Dog (2022).

