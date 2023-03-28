Dog tag belonging to Randolph Co. Vietnam War veteran found overseas

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A person recently found a piece of West Virginia history overseas.

Earlier this month, a person found a dog tag belonging to a Randolph County Vietnam War veteran while traveling in Vietnam, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers said the person wanted to return the property to a surviving family member.

The dog tag belonged to John Andrew Newlon, who served in the Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He died in 2011.

Officers found surviving members in Elkins and will soon be returning the dog tag to them.

