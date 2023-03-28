Elkins man charged with murder after fatal shooting, police say

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A man was fatally shot Monday in Randolph County, authorities said.

Randolph County Sheriff’s deputies were called around 5 p.m. to a home on Chenoweth Creek Rd. in Elkins on reports that a dog had been shot. While en route, another call came in to dispatch that a man had been shot at a home that was in the area.

However, officers could not get to the victim because the shooter was still inside the home, according to a criminal complaint.

After a short time, authorities said a woman and 54-year-old Stephen Cross, of Elkins, came out of the house and told police there were three children inside.

As officers walked up to the home, they reportedly found the victim on a side-by-side with “at least three bullet holes through the front windshield.”

While it’s unclear exactly what led to the shooting, Sheriff Rob Elbon said no weapons were found on the victim.

According to court documents, a witness said Cross told him he shot a dog that “may have” belonged to one of the victim’s family members. The witness then saw the victim pull into the driveway and alleges Cross opened fire 5-8 times while 5-10 feet behind a van.

Deputies were also unable to locate a dog in the area and are unsure whether the animal is still alive or not.

The victim has not been identified at this time.

Cross has been charged with second-degree murder. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

The shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, stick with 5 News for updates as they become available.

