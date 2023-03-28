Firefighter injured while battling Jane Lew structure fire

Firefighter injured while battling Jane Lew structure fire
Firefighter injured while battling Jane Lew structure fire(Facebook: Spelter Volunteer Fire Department)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANE LEW, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials say a firefighter was injured while battling a structure fire in Jane Lew Monday morning.

Numerous fire crews responded to Whisper Lane around 4:20 a.m. Monday for a single-story home that was heavily involved, according to the Nutter Fort Fire Department.

Crews were on the scene for about three hours battling the blaze, officials said.

The Spelter Fire Department says a firefighter was struck in the head by falling debris at the scene and had to be transported to United Hospital Center for minor injuries.

Officials did not say which fire department the firefighter works for or what his current condition is.

Other agencies that responded to the blaze include Harrison County EMS, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, and Jacksons Mill, Lost Creek, Nutter Fort, Spelter, and West Milford Fire Departments.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$1M-winning lottery ticket sold in tiny West Virginia town
The filing deadline is January 25, 2020. The primary elections are scheduled for May 12, 2020.
Elkins man charged with murder after fatal shooting, police say
Montana Straight
Fairmont woman charged with cursing at officers, threatening to burn home down
Isaac Cleavenger
Man grabs officer’s gun, fights on the ground before arrest, police say
The tree also damaged a truck on the property, though the victim was not inside the vehicle at...
Man securing yard items during windstorm dies when tree falls on him, sheriff says

Latest News

West Virginia DMV participates in Purple Heart Parking Spot Program
West Virginia DMV participates in Purple Heart Parking Spot Program
West Virginia state superintendent visits Glenville State
Fairmont woman charged with cursing at officers, threatening to burn home down
Bridgeport police asking for help to identify driver of SUV