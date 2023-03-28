Firefighter injured while battling Jane Lew structure fire

JANE LEW, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials say a firefighter was injured while battling a structure fire in Jane Lew Monday morning.

Numerous fire crews responded to Whisper Lane around 4:20 a.m. Monday for a single-story home that was heavily involved, according to the Nutter Fort Fire Department.

Crews were on the scene for about three hours battling the blaze, officials said.

The Spelter Fire Department says a firefighter was struck in the head by falling debris at the scene and had to be transported to United Hospital Center for minor injuries.

Officials did not say which fire department the firefighter works for or what his current condition is.

Other agencies that responded to the blaze include Harrison County EMS, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, and Jacksons Mill, Lost Creek, Nutter Fort, Spelter, and West Milford Fire Departments.

