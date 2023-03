BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Luke Hawranick, the president of the WVU Math Club, joined First at 4 on Tuesday.

He talked about the 3.14 Run this weekend in Morgantown, who the run supports, and why the WVU Math Club is putting on this event.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.