First at 4 Forum: Marsha Viglianco

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Marsha Viglianco with the Stonewall Jackson Birthplace exhibit joined First at 4 on Tuesday.

She talked about the Stonewall Jackson Birthplace exhibit on Main St. in Clarksburg, how much the city has changed since the 1800s, and giving tours at the Clarksburg History Museum.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

