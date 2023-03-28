John Lynden Morris, 95, of Fairmont, passed away on Monday, March 27, 2023, at Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Hospital in Clarksburg. He was born on September 2, 1927, in Fairmont; a son of the late John Marshall Morris and Mary Louise (Travis) Morris. John was a graduate of East Fairmont High School. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War. John was a member of Merrifield Memorial Allegheny Wesleyan Methodist Church. He also was a member of Antique Car Club, Veterans Center in Morgantown, Smithtown Community Seniors, and Triune Seniors. John loved his tractor, animals and especially spending time with his family. John is survived by his wife, Cora Bernadine (VanGilder) Morris of Fairmont; his daughters, Debbie Walker and her husband, Paul, and Rebecca McCloy, both of Fairmont; his grandchildren, Paul John Walker II, Ashley Nicole Walker, Heather Renee Walker, Matthew Marklin, and Brooklynn Paige McCloy; his great grandchildren, Trey-Von Jones, Leyonna Walker, Bella Walters, and Madilynn Walker; his sister, Arletta Lemasters of Fairmont and her husband, Robert of Fairmont. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his two children, Mary Louise Morris, and John Dewayne Morris; his son-in-law, terry McCloy, Jr.; his brothers, Valldeen Morris, and Lorraine Morris; his sister, Rosalee Dayton. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Thursday from 1:00 – 8:00 p.m. and on Friday, March 31, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Ronald Yoder, officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery, where Military Honors will be accorded by the Marion County Veterans Council Military Honor Guard and the U.S. Army Reserves at Camp Dawson. Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

