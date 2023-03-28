Local Jersey Mike’s to donate all sales to WVU Medicine Children’s

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - As a part of Jersey Mike’s nationwide Day of Giving, 10 locations in West Virginia, including two in our area, will be donating all of their sales on Wednesday.

The locations in Clarksburg, Morgantown, Triadelphia, and Charles Town will be donating all of their sales to WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital.

Other Jersey Mike’s locations across the state will be donating their sales to the Humane Society of Parkersburg, Camp Appalachia, and the Children’s Home Society of West Virginia.

100% of all purchases will be donated to the new facility.

This is Jersey Mike’s 13th nationwide Day of Giving.

