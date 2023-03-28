Man faces animal cruelty charges after allegedly kicking dog

Man faces animal cruelty charges after allegedly kicking dog
Man faces animal cruelty charges after allegedly kicking dog(WJHG)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
St. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man faces animal cruelty charges after police say there’s video evidence of him kicking a dog, the St. Albans Police Department said Tuesday.

The man, who’s 41 and from St. Albans, was arrested after police say video surfaced Monday on social media of a man kicking the pet. The charge is a misdemeanor, according to the criminal complaint.

According to a release from St. Albans Police, the suspect told detectives he turned the dog over to a family friend because he was unable to care for it. The dog is no longer in his care and custody, police say.

Detectives found a user amount of fentanyl and methamphetamine on the suspect, police say.

