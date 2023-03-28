Man fatally shot in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A man was fatally shot Monday in Randolph County, authorities said.

Randolph County Sheriff’s deputies were called around 5 p.m. to a home on Chenoweth Creek Rd. on reports that a dog had been shot. While en route, another call came in to dispatch that a man had been shot at a home that was in the area.

Deputies arrived at the home where a witness reported a man shot another man before retreating into his home, Sheriff Rob Elbon told 5 News.

The men have not been identified as of 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The victim, who was on a side-by-side, had apparently gone to confront the suspect about shooting his family’s dog, Elbon said.

While it’s unclear exactly what led to the shooting, Elbon said no weapons were found on the victim.

Deputies were also unable to locate a dog in the area, and are unsure whether the animal is still alive or not.

The suspect is expected to be charged second-degree murder.

The shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, stick with 5 News for updates as they become available.

