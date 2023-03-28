Man sentenced for stealing $3.5M from Morgantown business

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Pennsylvania businessman has been sentenced to prison for stealing $3.5 million from a Morgantown construction company.

60-year-old Michael D. Allen, of Irwin, Pennsylvania, was the manager of Accelerated Construction Services when he used $3.5 million in company funds for his own personal use, according to United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld.

Allen allegedly spent $154,000 on vehicles, including a 2020 Range Rover, a 1954 Chevrolet 3100 truck, and a classic car restoration, purchased a 5.19 carat diamond ring for $113,250 and spent an estimated $19,000 on other jewelry, $18,000 of which was used to purchase a Breitling watch.

Allen pled guilty in November to wire fraud and money laundering, Ihlenfeld said.

Allen was sentenced to 46 months in prison on Tuesday.

In addition to serving the prison sentence, Allen must pay $3.5 million in restitution to the company.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jarod J. Douglas prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.

The Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigations and the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office investigated. The FBI assisted in the investigation.

Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided over the case.

