Mild Tuesday, rain and gusts later this week!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will bring mild temperatures and cloudy skies. Then the next few days will be sunny, but towards the end of the week, rain and gusty winds will return. Find out the details regarding those conditions in the video above!

A series of high-pressure systems from the Great Plains will bring dry, stable air into West Virginia over the next few days. This means, aside from a few snow flurries in the mountains on Wednesday night as weak front pushes in (very little snow accumulation is expected), today through Thursday will be mild and clear, with highs in the 50s and sunny skies on Weddnesday and Thursday. Then on Friday afternoon, warm air and moisture will lift into West Virginia ahead of a low-pressure system in the Midwest. This rain will last into Saturday morning at the minimum, and a few heavy showers and downpours may push in at times, which means slick roads are likely. Then throughout Saturday, the low-pressure system pushes north of our region, bringing gusty winds into our region. There is some uncertainty regarding how strong the wind gusts may get, but generally the timing of the winds seems to be from Friday night into Saturday night. This may cause some problems with outdoor items and even power lines, so we are watching carefully. Then on Sunday, a high-pressure system will bring sunny, mild conditions back into West Virginia. More rain showers return during the middle of next week. In short, today through Thursday will be dry, Friday and Saturday will be rainy and windy, and more rain is expected early next week.

Today: Overcast skies. West-northwest winds of 5-10 mph. High: 53.

Tonight: Partly clear skies. North-northwest winds of 5-10 mph. Low: 32.

Wednesday: Sunny skies. Southwest winds of 10-15 mph. High: 58.

Thursday: Sunny skies. West-northwest winds of 5-10 mph. High: 55.

