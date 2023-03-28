Murder suspect gets plea agreement

By Robert Castillo
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Isis Wallace was charged with first degree murder for a shooting on March 23, 2022 that killed a 13-year-old girl. On Wednesday Wallace is set to have a hearing for a plea agreement. The agreement will have Wallace’s charges bumped from 1st degree murder to 2nd degree murder.

Wallace is also expected to plea to the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and conspiracy. Wallace and her mother, Nichole Brooks were both arrested on first degree murder charges as a result of the shooting.

Both Wallace and Brooks’ cases have been continued several times since they were indicted by a grand jury in April of 2022.

Once Wallace enters a plea on the charges we will update the story. For previous cover you can click here.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen Cross
Elkins man charged with murder after fatal shooting, police say
Man sentenced for stealing $3.5M from Morgantown business
$1M-winning lottery ticket sold in tiny West Virginia town
Man found drinking beer in closet after breaking into home, police say
Oscar Mayer's Wienermobile
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile to visit Clarksburg, Morgantown

Latest News

WVU vs Marshall baseball highlights
WVU vs Marshall baseball highlights
Isabel Lapoe signs with MACU volleyball
Isabel Lapoe signs with MACU volleyball
Liberty's Mary Tracey signs with Bethany
Liberty's Mary Tracey signs with Bethany
Monongalia County BOE.
Monongalia County Schools takes a step forward with the Renaissance Academy project
Jersey Mike’s locations nationwide are giving 100% of all sales on its “Day of Giving” on...
Local Jersey Mike’s to donate all sales to WVU Medicine Children’s