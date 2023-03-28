New airline service coming to West Virginia International Yeager Airport

A new airline is coming to the West Virginia International Yeager Airport.
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A new airline is coming to the West Virginia International Yeager Airport.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice held a press conference Tuesday morning to announce a new partnership between the state and West Virginia International Yeager Airport in Charleston.

Flights with Breeze Airways will begin May 31 and will offer direct flights to cities including Charleston, South Carolina and Orlando, Florida.

“Today, I am announcing a partnership with Breeze Airways to connect West Virginia International Yeager Airport with at least five cities over the next two years,” said Gov. Justice Tuesday during a press conference. “We will have new non-stop flights to Orlando and Charleston, South Carolina that will begin on May 31.”

Gov. Justice also announced Tuesday that at least three more flights to destinations, including New York City and the west coast, are slated to be added over the next 24 months.

This is a developing story.

Further information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$1M-winning lottery ticket sold in tiny West Virginia town
The filing deadline is January 25, 2020. The primary elections are scheduled for May 12, 2020.
Elkins man charged with murder after fatal shooting, police say
Montana Straight
Fairmont woman charged with cursing at officers, threatening to burn home down
Isaac Cleavenger
Man grabs officer’s gun, fights on the ground before arrest, police say
The tree also damaged a truck on the property, though the victim was not inside the vehicle at...
Man securing yard items during windstorm dies when tree falls on him, sheriff says

Latest News

West Virginia state superintendent visits Glenville State
Fairmont woman charged with cursing at officers, threatening to burn home down
Bridgeport police asking for help to identify driver of SUV
Elkins man charged with murder after fatal shooting, police say
Oscar Mayer's Wienermobile
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile to visit Clarksburg, Morgantown