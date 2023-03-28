One step closer to new Bridgeport Police Department building

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - During the Bridgeport City Council work session, Police Chief Mark Rogers gave an update on the status of the new police department building coming to the city.

Rogers and other city officials had been visiting other newly built or renovated police stations in the state to see what worked and what didn’t with the design of these buildings.

“Those facilities fit the needs of their community at the moment, and that’s really what we are looking forward to is what meets the needs of this community,” he explained.

Rogers said they’ve visited four different departments in the state.

After talking to members of the departments they visited and seeing the facilities, Rogers was told to be mindful of the design process.

He added these visits were able to help discover what they may or may not want in the new station.

“As well as what we found that wouldn’t work for us. Our interpretation of what we saw, and this is by no means a slight on the designer or the people that use the facilities themselves,” Rogers explained.

In addition to this, all officers filled out a questionnaire with what they wanted to see in the new building.

Rogers said the current department resides in a 6,794 sq. foot space. He said a feasibility study done by Desmone in 2021-2022 showed they needed 16,695 sq. feet, at least not including department growth.

He said that the next step was sending out an RFQ so they could begin the design process.

