Oscar Mayer Wienermobile to visit Clarksburg, Morgantown

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The infamous hot dog on wheels will be making a few stops in north-central West Virginia this week.

According to the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile schedule, the iconic hot dog van will be in Clarksburg on Thursday, March 30 at Kroger on Emily Drive from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

The Wienermobile will then travel to Morgantown on Friday, March 31 and be at Kroger on Earl L Core Rd. from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. and at Kroger on Suncrest Towne Centre Dr. on Saturday, April 1 from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Anyone who sees the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile can upload a photo below:

The Wienermobile was created in 1936, and six of them travel all over the country all year long.

