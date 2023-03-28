Oscar Mayer Wienermobile to visit Clarksburg, Morgantown

Oscar Mayer's Wienermobile
Oscar Mayer's Wienermobile(Debra Worley)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The infamous hot dog on wheels will be making a few stops in north-central West Virginia this week.

According to the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile schedule, the iconic hot dog van will be in Clarksburg on Thursday, March 30 at Kroger on Emily Drive from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

The Wienermobile will then travel to Morgantown on Friday, March 31 and be at Kroger on Earl L Core Rd. from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. and at Kroger on Suncrest Towne Centre Dr. on Saturday, April 1 from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Anyone who sees the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile can upload a photo below:

The Wienermobile was created in 1936, and six of them travel all over the country all year long.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$1M-winning lottery ticket sold in tiny West Virginia town
The filing deadline is January 25, 2020. The primary elections are scheduled for May 12, 2020.
Elkins man charged with murder after fatal shooting, police say
Montana Straight
Fairmont woman charged with cursing at officers, threatening to burn home down
Isaac Cleavenger
Man grabs officer’s gun, fights on the ground before arrest, police say
The tree also damaged a truck on the property, though the victim was not inside the vehicle at...
Man securing yard items during windstorm dies when tree falls on him, sheriff says

Latest News

West Virginia state superintendent visits Glenville State
Fairmont woman charged with cursing at officers, threatening to burn home down
Bridgeport police asking for help to identify driver of SUV
Elkins man charged with murder after fatal shooting, police say