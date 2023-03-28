Official: 39 dead in fire at migrant facility in Mexico

At least three dozen migrants have died in a fire at an immigration detention center in...
At least three dozen migrants have died in a fire at an immigration detention center in northern Mexico near the U.S. border, according to a newspaper report.(MGN)
By The Associated Press and MARIA VERZA
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 6:02 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) — More than three dozen migrants have died in a fire at an immigration detention center in northern Mexico near the U.S. border, an official said Tuesday.

Images from the scene showed rows of bodies lying under shimmery silver sheets outside the facility in Ciudad Juarez, across from El Paso, Texas. Ambulances, firefighters and vans from the morgue could also be seen.

Thirty-nine people died and 29 were injured in the fire, which broke out late Monday, according to an official with the National Immigration Institute, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the case.

Ciudad Juarez is a major crossing point for migrants entering the United States. Its shelters are full of migrants waiting for opportunities to cross or who have requested asylum in the United States and are waiting out the process.

Mexico’s attorney general’s office has launched an inquiry and has investigators at the scene, according to media reports.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$1M-winning lottery ticket sold in tiny West Virginia town
Montana Straight
Fairmont woman charged with cursing at officers, threatening to burn home down
Isaac Cleavenger
Man grabs officer’s gun, fights on the ground before arrest, police say
The tree also damaged a truck on the property, though the victim was not inside the vehicle at...
Man securing yard items during windstorm dies when tree falls on him, sheriff says
I-79 Fairmont bridge implosion
WATCH: Portion of Fairmont bridge implodes as part of I-79 widening project

Latest News

Nashville police are searching for a motive in the Nashville mass shooting.
3 children, 3 adults killed in Tennessee private school shooting as police seek motive
The Whitewater community held a candlelight vigil for a baby found dead in a field near a...
Police arrest suspected mother of baby found dead in field
Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., said in a statement that a member of his staff was the victim of a...
Sen. Rand Paul staffer ‘brutally attacked’ in DC, reports say
In this photo made from video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on...
Russia says it test-fired anti-ship missiles in Sea of Japan