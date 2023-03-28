Rohrig named Loria Award winner at 40th annual Frank Loria Awards Banquet

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - For 40 years, the Frank Loria Awards Dinner has honored the finest from the football fields in Harrison County. It also serves as a way to honor Frank Loria, a legend in his own right. Originally from Clarksburg, Loria was a star at Notre Dame high school before becoming an All-American defensive back at Virginia Tech. Following his time with the Hokies, Loria passed away at 23, coaching for the Marshall Thundering Herd the same year that the team tragically died in a plane crash in 1970. For 40 years, the awards look back on Loria’s accomplishments, they show what he was able to do for the community around him and they serve as a way to recognize the present generation of players on and off of the field.

Award Winners:

Zach Rohrig wins Loria Award (WDTV)

Loria Award (Most Outstanding Player) - Zach Rohrig - Bridgeport

Loria Lineman of the Year - Kamar Summers - Bridgeport (not pictured)

Tyler Phares wins Coach of the Year (WDTV)

Frank Loria Coach of the Year - Tyler Phares - Bridgeport

Aiden Sparks wins Academic Achievement Award (WDTV)

Frank Loria Academic Achievement Award - Aiden Sparks - Bridgeport

Clarksburg Columbia Club Scholarship - Logan McCartney - Robert C Byrd High School

