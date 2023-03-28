Security camera captures the moment a tornado hit a high school

Shocking video shows the ceiling of the school building being ripped off by strong winds.
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMORY, Miss. (Gray News) – A security camera at a high school in Mississippi caught the moment a tornado hit the campus.

Sam Strickland, the IT director for the Amory School District, posted the video on social media.

Despite the damage seen on camera, Strickland said he didn’t want to give parents and students the false impression that the whole school was damaged or destroyed.

Strong storms swept through Mississippi Friday, leading to the deaths of at least 21 people, according to officials. Dozens of other people were injured.

The National Weather Service in Jackson said the tornado received a preliminary EF-4 rating.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

$1M-winning lottery ticket sold in tiny West Virginia town
Stephen Cross
Elkins man charged with murder after fatal shooting, police say
Montana Straight
Fairmont woman charged with cursing at officers, threatening to burn home down
Isaac Cleavenger
Man grabs officer’s gun, fights on the ground before arrest, police say
The tree also damaged a truck on the property, though the victim was not inside the vehicle at...
Man securing yard items during windstorm dies when tree falls on him, sheriff says

Latest News

Man sentenced for stealing $3.5M from Morgantown business
Firefighter injured while battling Jane Lew structure fire
West Virginia DMV participates in Purple Heart Parking Spot Program
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile to visit Clarksburg, Morgantown
Flowers, balloons and teddy bears are seen outside The Covenant School in Nashville, Tenn., on...
Police: Nashville school shooter fired indiscriminately at victims