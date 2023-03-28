Strong, potentially damaging winds return on Saturday

The entire region will be affected.
By Kayla Smith
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Conditions will be calm and mild through Thursday, but a system yielding rain will approach over the course of Friday, bringing rain showers to NCWV that could be heavy at times. Rain will persist into Saturday morning, but as the system moves farther east of us, gusty winds will start to take hold. These winds could be damaging, similar to what we experienced this past Saturday. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

