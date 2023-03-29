Clay-Battelle’s Isabel Lapoe signs with Mid-Atlantic Christian Volleyball
Lapoe will also pursue a pre-law degree at MACU while continuing her athletic career
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 11:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLACKSVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Clay-Battelle’s Isabel Lapoe signed her letter of intent to continue her academic and athletic career at Mid-Atlantic Christian University on Tuesday. She will join MACU’s volleyball team as a libero/setter and will major in pre-law with a minor in psychology. View the full story above.
