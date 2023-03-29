Fairmont woman charged with child neglect after ‘ripping’ girl’s hair out

FAIRONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County woman is facing charges after officers said she was drunk when she “ripped” a girl’s hair out.

Officers went to a Fairmont home after receiving a report of an altercation on Tuesday, according to a criminal complaint.

Authorities said they spoke with 37-year-old Tabatha Gibson who said she drank four alcoholic beverages, each containing about 12% alcohol by volume.

Before officers arrived on the scene, Gibson was allegedly in an argument with a girl, and it ended with Gibson “ripping a chunk of hair” out of the girl’s head, officers said.

Gibson blew a 0.227 on a breathalyzer test administered at the home, according to the report.

Officers said there was another child in the home at the time of the incident.

Gibson has been charged with two counts of child neglect creating risk of injury. She is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $10,012 bond.

