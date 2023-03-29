First at 4 Forum: Doddridge County Humane Society

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Deborah Casteel from the Doddridge County Humane Society joined First at 4 on Wednesday.

She brought Lizzie, a two-year-old dog that has been at the shelter for nine months, with her and drew winners for some amazing prizes benefitting the humane society.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

