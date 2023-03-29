Ground broken on expansion project for Lodgeville Estates

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Ground has been broken for a residential development within the city of Bridgeport.

The Lodgeville Estates Expansion Project is underway.

Community Development Director Andrea Kerr said a permit was recently issued to start on the next phase of the project.

Kerr said she anticipates the entire project to be in the range between $4-5 million. The developer is handling the project.

“They have talked with us for the last few years about doing additional buildings. Earlier this month, they came out with their foundation plans and were ready to start,” said Kerr. “They got their building permit, and started the next day. They hit the ground running and will file a permit for each of the five buildings once they are ready to begin on the next phase.”

