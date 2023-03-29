Liberty’s Mary Tracey signs with Bethany Cross Country
Tracey will continue her career while pursuing a pre-med degree
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Liberty High School’s Mary Tracey signed her letter of intent on Tuesday with Bethany College for Cross Country. While continuing her athletic career, Tracey will also attend Bethany as a pre-med student where she hopes to one day be a surgeon. View the full story above.
