Local student advances to national fine arts competition

Wood County Christian student advances to National Fine Arts Competition
By Chase Campbell
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Kylee Border, a junior at Wood County Christian School, will be moving on to the American Association of Christian Schools National National Fine Arts Competition.

Border said her competition piece, titled “Breaking the Cycle,” was inspired by on occasion when somebody said something very hurtful to her. Rather than respond with hurtful words of her own, Border said, she channeled her pain into her art. Border said moving on to the national level in the competition means a lot to her.

“It’s really surprising,” she said. “I never expected to go far, if that makes sense. And it means a lot to me though, because this is something that I want to do with the rest of my life, and it shows me that maybe I have a chance.”

Border earned first place in the regional competition earlier this year at the Appalachian Bible College. Last year, a piece by Border titled “Portrait of a Girl” won third place in the AACS National Fine Arts Competition.

Border said she plans to put her artistic skills to use in college in either graphic design or video game design.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nelson Elliott
‘Someone we love’: North Marion community mourns, remembers teacher
Tabatha Gibson
Fairmont woman charged with child neglect after ‘ripping’ girl’s hair out
Man sentenced for stealing $3.5M from Morgantown business
Jacob Pinion
Police: Clarksburg man fails to report crash that seriously injured child
$1M-winning lottery ticket sold in tiny West Virginia town

Latest News

Lindsey Jacobs, a 38-year-old lawyer from Morgantown, poses outside the Kanawha County...
For WVa. abortion protester, charges dropped with conditions
Bridgeport vs Preston Highlights
Bridgeport vs Preston Highlights
Fairmont Senior vs University LAX highlights
Fairmont Senior vs University LAX highlights
April is housing stability awareness month.
West Virginia program offers financial assistance for homeowners
FILE - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice speaks in the House Chambers at the state capitol in...
West Virginia governor signs ban on gender-affirming care