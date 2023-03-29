Man wanted in connection to N.C. drive-by shooting arrested in W.Va.

Police said a 14-, 16- and 17-year-old were also in the home at the time of the shooting.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va (WBTV/WDTV) - A man wanted for killing a 19-year-old and hurting a 15-year-old in a North Carolina shooting is now in custody, according to authorities.

The U.S. Marshals Southern District of West Virginia CUFFED Task Force apprehended Javis Black, 22, of Statesville, North Carolina, in Beckley on Tuesday around 8:20 p.m.

Black was wanted for the homicide of Zion Wilder and the attempted murder of a 15-year-old boy, who is still in critical condition. Police said Black shot into a home in Statesville, North Carolina earlier this month.

According to release from Deputy U.S. Marshal Mark Waggamon, Black was wanted for First Degree Murder, Attempted Murder, Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling, Felony Conspiracy, and Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury by the Statesville Police Department

Black is the third person arrested in connection to the shooting. Police said they now have everyone in custody.

The USMS Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force (CRFTF), the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, along with a K-9 Unit, also participated in the fugitive investigation, U.S. Marshals say.

Black is being held at Southern Regional Jail currently awaiting extradition back to Iredell County, N.C.

