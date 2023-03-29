Monongalia County Schools takes a step forward with the Renaissance Academy project

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A school concept that had been building over the past few years in Monongalia County was one step closer to opening.

The Renaissance Academy was a 9th-12th grade Career and Technical Education school that focused students learning to a specialized career driven path environment.

Superintendent Dr. Eddie Campbell said the school was needed.

“One of the areas we need to get better at in Monongalia County Schools is in the relation to the future of education for our students, creating an environment that will promote Career and Technical Education in combination with different STEM fields,” Campbell added.

He explained that this was not a fourth high school but a specialized school for any student in the county.

They were still in the conceptual stage of the project. They have not decided what classes and programs would be offered, but Campbell said they were keeping one main goal in mind.

“I can say that one of the things that we’ll be talking about is what types of programs that will be needed in the future. This is about creating employment opportunities for students,” he said.

At the March 28 Board of Education meeting, the project moved on to it’s next step.

“We have four national firms. Architectural firms that are interested in working with Monongalia County Schools and to helping design this project,” Campbell explained.

Each firm was given 40 minutes to present. 10 minutes was implemented in for the board to ask questions.

Campbell said to create transparency, these presentations were open to the public, and the recording was posted online.

The board is looking for input from the community as the project progresses.

